Joseph Schaeffer



Shippensburg - Joseph Michael Schaeffer, 72, of Shippensburg, passed from this life into life eternal on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.



Mike was born in Washington, DC and was raised in Manassa, VA until the family moved to Chambersburg, where he graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1966. He attended Lock Haven University from 1966 to 1970. After graduating, he joined the Navy and served during the Vietnam War on the destroyer, USS William C. Lawe, which ran frontline coastal support.



After his time in the service, Mike moved to Florida and worked at J.C. Penny's where he met and later married his wife, Sharon Schaeffer in 1976 in Chambersburg. After two years, his son, Joseph Schaeffer was born. The family then moved back to Chambersburg, where he worked at the Navy Depot in Mechanicsburg until his retirement in 1999.



Mike taught Sunday School and attended Brethren Fellowship, now Life Point Church.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sharon Schaeffer; his son, Joseph Schaeffer; and his sister, Betty Jo Schaeffer.



Mike was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Schaeffer; his mother, Elizabeth Schaeffer; his sister, Shirley Schaeffer Kazimer; and his best friend, cohort, and mentor, Pastor Manny Diaz.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 1PM, at Life Point Church, 339 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Pastor John Cook, Mike's longtime friend, will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the giver's favorite charity.



Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.









