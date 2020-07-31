1/1
Joseph Schaeffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Schaeffer

Shippensburg - Joseph Michael Schaeffer, 72, of Shippensburg, passed from this life into life eternal on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Mike was born in Washington, DC and was raised in Manassa, VA until the family moved to Chambersburg, where he graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1966. He attended Lock Haven University from 1966 to 1970. After graduating, he joined the Navy and served during the Vietnam War on the destroyer, USS William C. Lawe, which ran frontline coastal support.

After his time in the service, Mike moved to Florida and worked at J.C. Penny's where he met and later married his wife, Sharon Schaeffer in 1976 in Chambersburg. After two years, his son, Joseph Schaeffer was born. The family then moved back to Chambersburg, where he worked at the Navy Depot in Mechanicsburg until his retirement in 1999.

Mike taught Sunday School and attended Brethren Fellowship, now Life Point Church.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sharon Schaeffer; his son, Joseph Schaeffer; and his sister, Betty Jo Schaeffer.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Schaeffer; his mother, Elizabeth Schaeffer; his sister, Shirley Schaeffer Kazimer; and his best friend, cohort, and mentor, Pastor Manny Diaz.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 1PM, at Life Point Church, 339 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Pastor John Cook, Mike's longtime friend, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the giver's favorite charity.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Life Point Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
8007208221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved