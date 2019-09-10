|
Joseph Snyder Sr.
Chambersburg - Joseph Edward Snyder Sr., 89, of Crestview, Fl. and formerly of Chambersburg went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born March 26, 1930 in Coalport, PA was the son of the late John and Jessie Rickard Snyder.
Joe was a car salesman for Shively Motors and later Eastland Motors for approximately 20 years before moving to Bradenton, FL where he continued being a car/truck salesman. upon retiring he along with his son did carpenter work in the Franklin, NC area. He moved back to Chambersburg, PA where he became a bus driver and enjoyed the children. He later moved to Crestview, Fl to be around family.
He enjoyed hunting, golfing, gardening, boating and feeding the squirrels. He enjoyed teaching his children how to water ski and just playing on the river. He also made sure he was there for his children.
In 1948 he joined the US Army and performed duties as an auto mechanic assigned to the 2nd Medical Battalion's Ambulance Company at Ft. Lewis, WA. Later in 1951, he attended the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) supervisor's course at the US Navy Powder Factory in Camp Kilmer, NJ. Afterwards he assumed duties as a Technical Sergeant with the 542nd EOD explosive ordnance disposal company until he was discharged in December 1951 with an Honorable Discharge.
He is survived by his six children: daughters: Deborah (Tom) Jacobs of Chambersburg, PA, Susan Ellis of Crestview, FL, Bunny (Larry) Orr of Crestview, FL, Pamela (Jim) Foley of Winter Park, FL; and sons: Joseph (Nikki) Snyder of Franklin, NC and Brian (Pandora) Snyder of Sarasota, FL and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy (Pryor) Snyder on Dec. 21, 2013. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Joe is survived by a sister, Betty Bloom of Shippensburg, PA and brother, Bill Snyder of Irvona, PA.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, 725 Norland Ave., Chambersburg with Rev. Andrew Hart officiating. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 10, 2019