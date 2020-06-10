Joseph W. McBeth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph W. McBeth

Chambersburg - Joseph W. McBeth, 82, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 9:00am until 12:00pm on Saturday, July 13, 2020 at the Parklawns Funeral Home, 3218 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg, PA. Burial will be held at a later date in Parklawns Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Retreat Center; 369 CRC Drive, East Waterford, PA 17021.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parklawns Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum
3218 Philadelphia Ave
Chambersburg, PA 17201
7172639125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved