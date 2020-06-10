Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph W. McBeth



Chambersburg - Joseph W. McBeth, 82, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.



A visitation will be held from 9:00am until 12:00pm on Saturday, July 13, 2020 at the Parklawns Funeral Home, 3218 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg, PA. Burial will be held at a later date in Parklawns Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Retreat Center; 369 CRC Drive, East Waterford, PA 17021.









