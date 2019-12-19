|
Joseph W. "Joe" Rotz
Chambersburg, PA - Joseph W."Joe" Rotz, age 78, our dear ole dad, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born June 29, 1941, in Chambersburg, PA the eldest of H. Warren and Frances E. Rotz.
He lived a full and adventurous life as a Marine, a skydiver, a truck driver, a steel guitar player, a street rodder, and a model rail roader. He loved Notre Dame Football, "Go Irish!" He loved all animals and often took in strays. He had a place for everything and everything in its place. He had helpful household hints for all situations that will be remembered always. We love you dad and will see you again one day.
He is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Schaff Rotz, Five Daughters, Amy Trione (husband Nick), Susie Zeis (husband Denny), Kathy Mann (husband Randy), Billie Jo Stoner (husband Steff), and Becky Rotz; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 1PM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Fr. Richard Lyons will celebrate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 6 - 8 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 8830 Cameron St. #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019