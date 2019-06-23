|
|
Josephine Betsy Miller (Burke)
Chambersburg - Josephine Betsy Miller (Burke), age 98, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, her home for 31 years. Jo was born on November 1, 1920 to Teacel and Rudolph Burke of Alma, Michigan. She lived independently until seven months ago, moving into Chambers Pointe at Menno Haven. A pastor's wife for most of her life, she lived in 25 houses spanning 16 cities. She was a devoted wife and mother, creating a welcoming home for all who entered. Jo adeptly and faithfully supported all church activities and functions, including planning the music selections and playing the piano weekly. She consistently poured herself into the lives of others, especially her family, and found joy in being an accomplished pianist, seamstress, and chef, creating special garments for her family and preparing her beloved homemade noodles and pies.
The eldest of six siblings she helped raise the five siblings who followed, while going to school and working long hours in her family's quintessential neighborhood store in Alma, Michigan. She earned a nursing degree at the age of 49. As a spirited and creative woman, she believed in hard work and serving others, but she trusted most in the faithfulness of God.
Jo stayed active and rejoiced in the lives of her extended family. She has now arrived in her forever home where she joins her loving husband of 60 years, William Nelson Miller, who went home to be with Christ 19 years ago. She is survived by their three children, Nancy Cole of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; Dan Miller (and wife Lois) of Douglas, Michigan; and Susan Brubaker (and husband Wally) of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren who all join to rise up and call her blessed. (Proverbs 31:28)
Surviving siblings are Bonnie Sipes (and husband Ward) and Sharon Beck; she is preceded in death by siblings Rhinehart Burke (and surviving wife Becky), Julia Swett (and husband Wayne), and Theodore Burke (and surviving wife Barb).
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on August 31 at Community Church of Douglas, Michigan. Memorial donations may be made to Menno Haven Benevolent Fund at 2011 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg, PA or Grace Brethren Church at 315 S. Edwards Ave, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on June 23, 2019