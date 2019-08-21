|
Joy Bernice (Atherton) Wennick
Chambersburg - Joy Bernice (Atherton) Wennick passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18th at Luther Ridge Nursing Home. She was born in Cedar Crest, Mifflin County and was a 1953 graduate of Mt. Union High School. As the wife of an Air Force veteran who served our country for 25 years, she traveled the world with her loving husband and her children who were each born in the states of Washington, Guam, Ohio, Florida, and Virginia. She also lived three years in both Spain and Greece. She willingly accepted the challenges presented by continually uprooting her family and thrived in the excitement the moves presented. Upon her husband's retirement, they settled in Chambersburg near their childhood home. She was employed by Chambersburg Hospital for nearly 20 years, initially as a unit clerk and ultimately advanced to the position of Coordinator of Plant Operations. Her life revolved around her devotion to God, her husband of 67 years and her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She was one who like her own mother looked at life with positivity and possessed a special talent for making whomever she was with feel as though they were special. She loved to laugh and was always eager to give and receive hugs. While we will all miss her terribly, we are comforted in knowing that this lovely wife and mother is at peace and rejoicing in the presence of our Lord and Savior.
Joy is survived by her husband Robert E. Wennick Sr. of Chambersburg, and her children Robert E. Wennick Jr. (husband of Melanie and father of Adam and Chase) of Chambersburg, Melanie Grisos (wife of Takies and mother of Alexander) of Chambersburg, Clinton (husband of Linda and father of Carly, Katie and Abby, grandfather of Elly) of Boonsboro, MD, David (husband of Hope and father of Tayler and Emma) of St. Petersburg FL, and Steven (father of Evan, Benjamin and Wilson) of Harrisburg. She is predeceased by her parents Thelma Mae (Woodward) and Roy James Atherton and several brothers and sisters.
Viewing Friday, August 23, 5-7 pm and Funeral service Saturday, August 24 at 11 am at Heath-Anderson Funeral Home in Mt. Union, PA.
