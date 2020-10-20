1/1
Joyce Armstrong Brickey
Joyce Armstrong Brickey

Sposylvania County - Joyce Armstrong Brickey, 81, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home.

Survivors include her two sons, Andy (Lucy) and Ray (Sherry); daughter Trish; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four brothers Glenn, James, Wayne, and Bob; two sisters JoAnne and Grace; and numerous other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace W. Brickey; three brothers Rex, Buddy, and Mack; and sister Peggy.

A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 23 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

You can view the livestream service online at the funeral home website.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
