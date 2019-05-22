|
Joyce B. Brindle
Chambersburg - Joyce B. Brindle, 91, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday evening, May 19, 2019 at the Shook Home. Born September 30, 1927 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Samuel H. and Thelma Wolf Byers. She was a graduate of the Chambersburg High School and retired from the former Frantz, Burns, Swartz, and Bundy OB/GYN office in Chambersburg where she had worked as a receptionist. After retiring she volunteered at the Chambersburg Hospital in the Same Day Services department. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Chambersburg. Her husband, Dale L. Brindle, preceded her in death on November 13, 2008.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Worthington (Gerald) of Shippensburg; her son, D. Steven Brindle (Cindy) of Chambersburg; 3 grandchildren, Jarett Worthington (Jill), Stephanie Brindle, and Andrew Brindle; and four great-grandchildren, Elena and Jordan Worthington, and Connor and Georgina Brindle. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Byers and a sister, Mary Poe.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Bethel Assembly of God, 400 Miller Street, Chambersburg, PA where Pastor Garry Kipe will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5059 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on May 22, 2019