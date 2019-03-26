|
|
Joyce Crouse
Enola - Joyce A. Crouse, 77, of Enola, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg, surrounded by her loving family. Born Friday, December 5, 1941 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Amos O. and Pauline R. Johnson Pugh. Joyce was a 1959 graduate of the Shippensburg High School, and a 1961 graduate of the former Maryland Medical Secretarial School. She was a member of the Grace United Church of Christ in Shippensburg. Joyce retired from the Lutheran Social Services in Scotland, where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert C. Crouse, whom she married December 22, 1962; two daughters, Beth Ann (husband Paul G.) Wiley, Sewanee, TN, and Jill Marie (husband Edward L.) James, Camp Hill; four grandchildren, Katherine D. Wiley, Nashville, TN, Jacob K. Wiley, Sewanee, TN, Evan R. James, and Drue E. James, both of Camp Hill; one brother, Jerry A. (Scarlett) Pugh, Boones Mill, VA; one sister, Paula M. (husband Rev. Charles C.) Milliken, Fredericksburg, VA; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace United Church of Christ, Shippensburg, with the Rev. George W. Heckard officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace United Church of Christ, 121 East Orange Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257 or The , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 26, 2019