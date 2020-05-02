|
Joyce E. Baughman
Chambersburg - Joyce E. Baughman, 74, of Chambersburg, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the Shippensburg Health Care Center. Born on May 11, 1945 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Dallas and Dorothy Mae (Kirk) Hockenberry.
She was retired from the Franklin County Career and Technology Center, where she worked in many capacities, including secretary and security guard. She is survived by her husband, Glenn R. Baughman; three sons, Brian W. Hutchison, Kevin C. Hutchison and Derwin A. Hutchison, all of Chambersburg; one sister, Peggy Morris; one brother, Dennis Hockenberry; and other extended family. Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald W. Hutchison, in 2009.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg. Condolences may be shared on her page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 2 to May 3, 2020