Joyce Elaine Reineman Binggeli
Fayetteville - Joyce Elaine Reineman Binggeli, 82, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Monday morning, March 4, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 5, 1937 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Daniel S. and Merium G. Geiman Reineman. Joyce was a 1955 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and had the distinction of being the first class to graduate from the new school. She also attended the former Chambersburg Business School. Early in her life, Joyce worked at the former Penn Hall Preparatory School for a short time. She was then employed at the former J. Schoeneman, Inc. as a seamstress for 39 ½ years. She was last employed by the Chambersburg Area School District in the High School Cafeteria for four years prior to her retirement.
Joyce bowled at Lincoln Lanes Bowling Center with many leagues for fourteen years. She also enjoyed cooking, planting flowers, and decorating her home for the seasons. She loved to travel to different destinations throughout the United States and especially enjoyed Hawaii and Yellowstone. When her husband, Richard, was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, they resided there for eight months, touring many parts of Europe including more than eight countries. Joyce also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her husband, Richard M. Binggeli, whom she married August 5, 1973, preceded her in death on August 17, 2015.
She is survived by her brother, Lane A. Reineman of Fayetteville; an aunt, Dorothy Geiman; and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Ronald Cook will officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 7:00-9:00 PM Sunday and from Noon - 1:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 7, 2019