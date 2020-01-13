|
Joyce Elaine Sharer
Greencastle - Joyce Elaine Sharer, 67, of Greencastle, PA, passed away, Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Meritus Medical Center.
Born Friday, June 27, 1952 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. Sharer and the late Elaine G. (Snodderly), Sharer.
She graduated from North Hagerstown High School in 1970. Joyce was a member of Salem Reformed Church. Affectionately known as Mimi, she devoted all of her time to loving and caring for her three grandsons, daughter and son-in-law. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed and as her daughter and grandsons would say, "We love you Mimi, to the moon and back plus infinity always and forever".
She is survived by her daughter, Stacie Elaine Sperry and husband, William of Greencastle, PA; three grandsons, Brady Owen Sperry, Caleb Rowen Sperry and Devin William Sperry; sister, Debra J. Cushwa and husband, William of Clear Spring, MD; two brothers, Terry L. Sharer and wife, Susan of Williamsport, MD, Robert A. Sharer and wife, Mary Ann of Clear Spring, MD; numerous nieces and nephews; and companion, Ken Davidson of Hagerstown, MD.
She was preceded in death by her son, Arthur Warren Clark.
Services will be held at Salem Reformed Church 13182 Salem Church Road, Hagerstown, MD at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020, with Pastor Eric Cox and Pastor Stephen Wagoner officiating.
The family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Interment will be at the Salem Reformed Church Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Salem Reformed Church, 13182 Salem Church Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020