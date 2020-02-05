|
|
Joyce Gutridge
Chambersburg - Joyce Eileen Gutridge, 75, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away February 5, 2020 at home with family by her side. She was born on July 19, 1944 in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania to George and Ruth (Hohman) Shives. She is the widow of the late Francis Gutridge who died Aug. 31, 2019.
She is survived by five siblings: Zane (Linda) Shives of Charleston, WV, Judy Strait of McConnellsburg, Ralph (Sue) Shives of Lancaster, NY, Randy (Artista) Shives of Harrisburg, and Kay (Vernon) Wastler of Hagerstown, MD and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Alma Brady and George Shives Jr..
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday Feb. 8, 2020 at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with the Rev. Jeffrey McCracken officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6;00 till 8:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery at 1:30 PM Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020