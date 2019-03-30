|
|
Joyce Larue Neil Sollenberger
Chambersburg, PA - Joyce Larue Neil Sollenberger, age 79, of Chambersburg, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 29, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Born August 27, 1939, in Willow Hill, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Viola M. Oberlander Neil.
Mrs. Sollenberger was a 1957 graduate of the Fannett-Metal High School. She started her career at the former Stanley Company as a seamstress. She continued her sewing career as a professional seamstress for Strite's Fabrics, customizing and tailoring formal wear for them as well as her own clients. She started a second career as a bookkeeper for Eshland Enterprises/Bi-Oxidation, where she worked for 14 years. She served as a Pastor's wife for over 24 years. Generous with her time she dedicated 40 years to teaching Sunday School, 18 years sewing over 4000 comfort tops for relief, and 16 years working as editor for the Burning Bush Mission Paper. She was a member of Marion Mennonite Church and volunteered for the Cumberland Valley Relief Center. Mrs. Sollenberger enjoyed reading, cross stich, solving puzzles, and sewing.
Surviving is her beloved husband of 60 years, Rev. Menno B. Sollenberger; three daughters, Beverly Martin (husband Robert) of Chambersburg, PA, Freda Brindle (husband Rodney) of Ft. Loudon, PA, and Kathy Crider (husband J. Arlan) of Chambersburg, PA; five grandchildren, James Martin (wife Jennifer), Rebecca Martin Jacobsen (husband Mark), and Amy, Amber, and Andrea Crider; four great-grandchildren, Olivia and Owen Martin and Tabitha and Joanna Jacobsen; and nine siblings and their spouses, Shirley Newlin of Chambersburg, Marlin "Butch" Neil of Spring Run, Phyllis Eckenrode of Spring Run, Wilma Umbrell of Spring Run, G. Mark Neil of Spring Run, Gregory A. Neil of Shippensburg, Angela Briggs of McClure, Jeffrey L. Neil of Orrstown, and Christina A. Ives of Fannettsburg, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Anna and one brother, W. Eugene.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 11 AM at the Marion Mennonite Church, 4365 Molly Pitcher Hwy. South, Chambersburg, PA 17202, where Pastors Carl Kniss, and Blaine and Connie Detweiler will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at the Marion Mennonite Church at the above address. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will be private in Chambersburg Mennonite Church Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Marion Mennonite Church, at the above address or the Cumberland Valley Relief Center, 4225 Molly Pitcher Hwy., Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to Spiritrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Spiritrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice for the care they gave to Joyce. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 30, 2019