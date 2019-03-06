|
Joyce Quinn
Chambersburg - Joyce Yvonne Quinn, 80, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her home.
Born February 19, 1939 in Washington County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Alice (Marshall) Griffith.
Joyce attended Boonsboro High School and was a graduate from Marie Scott Beauty School, class of 1968, in Martinsburg, WV. She was the owner and operator of Antietam Curl Shoppe in Sharpsburg for 22 years and for 12 years she taught at Award Beauty School.
She was a life member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, was a past president of Hairdressers Association, and a volunteer at Reeders Nursing Home. Joyce served for four years on the Sharpsburg Town Council and for three years on the Board of Directors for PAL.
She is survived by her husband, Gerard Joseph Quinn, whom she married in 1973; two daughters, Cathy Marie Smith, and husband, Paul, of Mt. Airy, MD and Carol Anne Etter, and husband Joe, of Kissimmee, FL; one son, Justin Aaron Quinn, Hancock, MD; two sisters, JoAnn Ketzel, Rohrersville, MD and Rebecca Sue Morris, of Sharpsburg, MD; three brothers, Ronnie Lee Griffith, Kerrville, TX, Richard Leon Griffith, Ft. McCoy, FL, and Martin L. Griffith, Williamsport, MD; four grandchildren, Joseph, Jessica, Xavier, and Garrett; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Olivia, and Amelia.
Services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10am at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 108 E. Franklin St., Hagerstown, MD. Pastor Elizabeth Jackson will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 3pm to 5pm and from 7pm to 9pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 108 E. Franklin St., Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 6, 2019