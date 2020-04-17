|
Joyce Zeger
Mercersburg - Joyce A. Zeger 70, of Mercersburg PA, departed from her earthly journey on Wednesday, April 15,2020 in Harrisburg PA.
She arrived May 26,1949, born to the late Fred L. and Carrie L. (Kuhn) Robinson. She married Richard L. Zeger on June 28th, 1975. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2019. He was the love of her life, and their love story is a testament of true love.
Joyce's life was a wonderful testimony proving faith can move mountains. On June 15th 1983, she received a second chance at life, thanks to her brother Carl L. Robinson, who donated one of his kidneys. A gift that was "supposed to" last for 10 years instead lasted 36 years and 10 months to the day. As her family, we want to thank God and Carl for those extra years of life. We have made countless memories that are now priceless treasures that will forever be etched into our minds all the days of our lives.
Joyce was a hard worker, she played many instruments, but the piano was her favorite. She was a kind and giving person who always put the needs of others before hers. She worked for Sagner, the local grocery and discount stores through the years.
She is survived by three children, Rodney (Carol) Zeger of Mercersburg, Tammy (John) Zeger Greencastle, and Richard (Brian) Zeger of Martinsburg WV. Grandchildren include Bret, Destiny, Brandon, Leanna, Jacob and Julianna. And one great granddaughter Madilyn. Brothers Carl, Donald, and Bobby, sisters, Velma, Dorcas, Shelby, Sharon, and Bonnie. Sister in laws Della and Norma, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by one daughter Tonya Zeger, three great grandchildren, brothers Fred, Paul, and James, and one sister Devonia.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held to lay her to rest between her husband and daughter in Fairview cemetery, Mercersburg PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her son Richard Zeger in Memory of Joyce at 545 Braeburn Drive Martinsburg WV 25403. To honor Joyce, if you are not already an organ donor, please consider doing so.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020