Judd Phillip Reasner
Chambersburg - Judd Phillip Reasner, 37, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday July 12, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born April 12, 1982 in Chambersburg, he was the son of Patricia Sue Hobbs Reasner of Fayetteville and the late Phillip R. "Ralph" Reasner who preceded him in death on April 29, 2016. Judd was a 2000 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and was employed at CAM Superline, Inc. in Waynesboro. He like fishing; loved rock music and attending concerts; and especially enjoyed spending time with his three nieces that he loved dearly; Sydney Wiegand, Kaylee Wiegand, and Aubrey Furness.
In addition to his mother and nieces, Judd is survived by two sisters, Wendy S. Wiegand (Ronald) and Megan L. Reasner, all of Fayetteville; and two special children in his life that he helped to raise, Jaron and Lyla.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Mike Sanders will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends from Noon-2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on July 16, 2019