Shippensburg - Judith A. Henderson, age 73 of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Manor Care Nursing and Rehab in Chambersburg. She was born Monday, June 18, 1945 in Dry Run, PA, the child of the late Homer J. and Violet J. (Rowles) Rosenberry.

Judy was a member of Our Lady of the Visitation Church in Shippensburg and Auxiliary member of the VFW Post 6168 in Shippensburg. Judy loved animals, especially her dogs, Bear, Buddy and Heidi. She loved to watch Penn State football and the Baltimore Ravens play. She also enjoyed going to the beach and listening to country music.

She is survived by her loving children, Randy J. Henderson of Orrstown and Lori A. White and her husband, Gregory of Orrstown; four grandchildren, Shawn (Jennifer) White and Adam White both of Chambersburg, Rochelle (Mark) Moyer of Fayetteville and Noah White of Orrstown and one great-grandson, Lincoln Moyer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William "Bill" L. Henderson, who passed in May 2006, five brothers, James, Glenn, William, Carl and Robert Rosenberry and two sisters, Bonnie Miller and Janet Wingert.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Private Memorial Mass Services will take place at the family's discretion. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 19, 2019
