Judith AllemanChambersburg - Judith Kay Alleman, 79 of Chambersburg passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born December 9, 1940 in Millerstown, PA the daughter of the late James and Mary (Sweger) Brown. Judy retired from the Chambersburg Hospital after over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, going to church, having coffee with siblings in the morning and she loved her pets over the years. Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Milton Alleman, who she married in 1958; siblings: Jane Cummings, David Brown and Diana Dupert. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings: Steven Brown, William Brown and Terry Dupert. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Sellers Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 12:30p.m. to 1:30p.m. prior to the service. Following the yellow phase of the covid-19 restrictions, groups up to 25 will be able to rotate. There will be a brief break in between groups to sanitize for the next group. Masks and social distancing are respectfully requested. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens.