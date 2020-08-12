1/1
Judith Tyson
Judith Tyson

Chambersburg -

Judith Grace Tyson, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 2, 1942 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Preston and Bertha Etter Croft. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Shippensburg University in 1968 and for a short period of time taught history. She had worked in the activities departments of several area nursing homes, most recently ManorCare Health Services. She was a member of the Chambersburg Baptist Church. A history buff, she enjoyed visiting historical landmarks. Her husband, Joe Tyson, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Lance Henry of Chambersburg; her granddaughter, Haley Henry (Joe); and two great-grandchildren, Maliyah and Elliott Richards.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Kenny Craig will officiate.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com






Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
