Judith Walsh
Chambersburg - Judith L. Walsh, 86, of Chambersburg , Pennsylvania passed away June 9, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 8, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri to Albert and Frances (Zang) Walker. She was the widow of the late William Joseph Walsh, who died in 2018. She attended college at Kansas City SChool of Art & Design and worked eight years in window displays in Bloomingdales Department Store in New York City.
Judith is survived by her brother, Anthony L. Walker of Wayne, N.J.
A service will be conducted Friday June 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church, Second St., Chambersburg. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., has been entrusted with conducting the services.
Published in Public Opinion on June 27, 2019