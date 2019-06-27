Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Walsh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Walsh Obituary
Judith Walsh

Chambersburg - Judith L. Walsh, 86, of Chambersburg , Pennsylvania passed away June 9, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 8, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri to Albert and Frances (Zang) Walker. She was the widow of the late William Joseph Walsh, who died in 2018. She attended college at Kansas City SChool of Art & Design and worked eight years in window displays in Bloomingdales Department Store in New York City.

Judith is survived by her brother, Anthony L. Walker of Wayne, N.J.

A service will be conducted Friday June 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church, Second St., Chambersburg. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., has been entrusted with conducting the services.
Published in Public Opinion on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now