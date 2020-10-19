Judy E. BiglerShippensburg - Judy E. Bigler, 76, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Saturday, October 17, 2020 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on November 5, 1943, in Orrstown, the daughter of the late Robert P. and Mary B. (Cisney) Eyer and married Martin J. "Sonny" Bigler on May 16, 63, in the Orrstown United Brethren Church. Judy worked as an inspector for S.K.F. Industries, Shippensburg, for twenty-seven years and then became a homemaker after her retirement. She loved to watch QVC, cook, and go to the Hollywood Casino. In her younger years, she and Sonny enjoyed camping, especially over in Gettysburg, and Judy always loved spending time with her family. In addition to her husband of fifty-seven years, Sonny, she is survived by her son, Troy L. Bigler of Shippensburg; her grandson, Mitchel V. Knipp of McConnellsburg; two great grandsons, Madison Eater and Bentley Dishong, both of McConnellsburg; two brothers, Robert Eyer of Orrstown and Joel Eyer of Fannettsburg; and several nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents. Her funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor Kenneth E. Williamson will officiate. Interment will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.