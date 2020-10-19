1/1
Judy E. Bigler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy E. Bigler

Shippensburg - Judy E. Bigler, 76, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Saturday, October 17, 2020 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on November 5, 1943, in Orrstown, the daughter of the late Robert P. and Mary B. (Cisney) Eyer and married Martin J. "Sonny" Bigler on May 16, 63, in the Orrstown United Brethren Church. Judy worked as an inspector for S.K.F. Industries, Shippensburg, for twenty-seven years and then became a homemaker after her retirement. She loved to watch QVC, cook, and go to the Hollywood Casino. In her younger years, she and Sonny enjoyed camping, especially over in Gettysburg, and Judy always loved spending time with her family. In addition to her husband of fifty-seven years, Sonny, she is survived by her son, Troy L. Bigler of Shippensburg; her grandson, Mitchel V. Knipp of McConnellsburg; two great grandsons, Madison Eater and Bentley Dishong, both of McConnellsburg; two brothers, Robert Eyer of Orrstown and Joel Eyer of Fannettsburg; and several nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents. Her funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor Kenneth E. Williamson will officiate. Interment will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved