Judy K. Parks
Orbisonia - Ms. Judy K. Parks, 65, of Woodland Retirement Center, Orbisonia, PA and formerly of Marion, PA passed away, Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the retirement center where she had been residing.
Born October 9, 1953 in McConnellsburg, PA was the daughter of the late Nellie Seville. She lived her early life in Fulton County area.
Ms. Parks was employed as a manger of the Uni-Mart in Chambersburg, PA for a number of years. She was also employed as the front desk manager of the Econo Lodge, Greencastle, PA until her retirement in 2010.
She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, knitting, reading romance novels, and spending time shopping at thrift-stores and the Dollar General.
Ms. Parks is survived by four children, Robert R. Parks and his wife Tanya of Greencastle, James D. Parks of Chambersburg, Holly S. McClure and her husband Todd of Newburg, PA, and Angela M. Parks of Waynesboro, PA; fifteen grandchildren, Alastarr Miller, Cain Miller, Zev Miller, Wolfgang Miller, Elijah Miller, Izzabella Miller, Gavin Parks, Logan Parks, Hunter Needham, Julie Needham, Dezarae Young, Blake Parks, Kawliga McClure, Adabelle McClure, and Clara McClure; one great-granddaughter, Sophia Lynn Miller; three brothers, Rex Seville, Marty Clark, and Paul Seville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held 7:00 P.M., Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington Street, Greencastle, PA with Rev. Dr. A. Robert Cook officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday evening in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or online at www.cvas-pets.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 2, 2019