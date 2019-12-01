|
Judy L. Hull Friese
Chambersburg - Judy L. Hull Friese, 71, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully at her home following a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer on Sunday morning, December 1, 2019 with her family and beloved dog Sadie by her side. Born January 22, 1948 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Roy E. and Ethel M. Atherton Hull. Judy was a 1965 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Education from Shippensburg University. She taught Business at CASHS for 35 years, retiring in 2007. She will also be fondly remembered by many for her time operating the school store. Judy was a member of King Street United Brethren Church where she was a Girl Scout leader and was a member and former class secretary of the New Life Sunday school class. She was a life member of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 Ladies Auxiliary; a member of the Red Hat Society; and served on the credit committee at 1st Ed Credit Union for many years. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and with her family.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Jeffrey L. Friese, whom she married May 13, 1970; two daughters, Jennifer Ordway and fiancé Andy Jumper of Shippensburg and Julie Koons and husband Jeff of Greencastle; and three grandchildren, Abby Ordway, Amaya Ordway, and Morgan Koons.
A memorial service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at King Street Church, 162 East King Street, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Ronald Cook will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM Saturday at the church and immediately following the service. Private interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg, PA.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice (Eric, Marcia, Holly, and Stephanie) and suggests memorial contributions in Judy's memory be made to Heartland Hospice, 1976 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
