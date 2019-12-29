|
|
Julia Grove
Mercersburg - Julia Byron Grove, 89, Mercersburg, PA died Saturday December 28, 2019 at her home.
Born August 20, 1930, in Hagerstown, MD she was a daughter of the late Vaughn J. and Helen Ridenour Byron.
Julia was a 1948 graduate of Mercersburg High School and a 1952 graduate of Catawba College, Salisbury, NC.
Julia married James Robert Grove in 1953. As a young woman, she was a homemaker and helped to support the family farm. Julia operated the Cardinal Frame Shop in the former Goldfish Barn, Ft. Loudon for 30 years. She was also associated with Philips' Flower & Gift Shop, Mercersburg, for many years.
Julia was a lifelong member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mercersburg, and a member of the LOYALS Group. Her other memberships included the Mercersburg Historical Society, the Mercersburg High School Alumni Association, and the Mercersburg Women's Club, which was founded by her grandmother, Ione J. Byron, in 1909.
Julia was active in the Mercersburg Boy Scouts of America Troop #28, was Judge of Elections for Mercersburg for 25 years, and for many years she was secretary of the Fairview Cemetery Association. The town clock, located on Main Street in Mercersburg, was gifted to the town in 1909 by Julia's great grandfather, W.D. Byron.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband J. Robert Grove, a son, Steven B. Grove, a brother, Harold W. Byron, her family caregiver, Bessie M., "Tootie" Duncan, and her later companion, Lee Roy "Snooks" Beck.
Surviving family include a son, James Robert Grove, Jr. and wife Sheridan Webb of Perth, Western Australia, three daughters, Helen G. and husband John Cahalane Pittsburgh, PA, Laura G. and husband Douglas Hess, Columbia, PA, Susan B. Grove, Mercersburg, two granddaughters, Katherine A. Grove and Sarah G. and husband Damian Thorpe, both of Perth and two grandsons, Ryan D. Hess and John R. Hess, both of Columbia, and a sister in law, Margaret G. Lady Biglerville, PA.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday January 3, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Mercersburg, with Reverend Warren Heintzleman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. There will be no viewing. Private burial at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mercersburg Library Association, 20 N. Main Street, Mercersburg, PA 17236, the Mercersburg Historical Society, Box 115, Mercersburg, PA 17236 or the Mercersburg Women's Club, c/o Betty Jane Lee, 10414 Shimpstown Road, Mercersburg, PA 17236
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019