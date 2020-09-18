Julia M. Hostetter



Lebanon - Julia M. Hostetter, 95 of Lebanon, passed away in Cedar Haven on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born in Chambersburg on August 26, 1925, a daughter of the late Alvah and Mary (Ott) Wingert. Julia was the wife of the late Abraham Hostetter. Mrs. Hostetter was a Seamstress and TSA Supervisor for many years in the Orlando Airport. Julia and her husband were avid NASCAR fans and were both Quilters. Surviving are her sisters: Ethel Myers and Bertha Thrush both of Chambersburg; many nieces and nephews. Julia was predeceased by her brother Nathan Wingert. There will be no public services. Julia will be laid to rest beside her husband in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Orlando, Florida.









