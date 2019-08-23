|
Julia R. Humma
Greencastle - Julia R. Humma, 93, of Greencastle, PA, passed away August 21, 2019 in her home.
She was born May 12, 1926 in Twin Rocks, PA. She attended Black Lick Township High School and received on the job training in nursing. She retired from the Ebensburg Center, Ebensburg, PA; following her retirement, she worked at South Mountain Restoration Center, South Mountain, PA. She was the previous owner of McKinstry Restaurant, Mercersburg, PA.
She was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Greencastle; a previous member of the Lioness Auxiliary , Greencastle and a previous member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary of Chambersburg and Twin Rock. She helped to organize the U.M.W.A. in the Twin Rocks area.
She is survived by her two children: Donna Speicher, wife of Artie, Greencastle and John T. Luko, husband of Debbie, Belsano, PA; two grandchildren: Adam Luko, husband of Danielle and Ross Luko, husband of April; two great-grandchildren: Ethan Luko and Abigail Luko and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerard T. Humma, who passed away in 1993 and her siblings: Elizabeth Stupsky, Mary Press, John Bubenko, Michael Popp, Helen Kristen, Steve Popp, Ann Molnar, and Joseph Bubenko.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 26, 2019 in St. Mark's Catholic Church, 385 S. Ridge Ave. Greencastle, PA, with the Very Rev. Luis R. Rodriguez V.F. officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA.
The family will receive friends in Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington St. Greencastle, PA from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Saturday, August 24th and Sunday, August 25th from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., with the rosary to begin at 6:45 P.M. They will also receive friends Monday from 9:00 A.M. until 9:45 A.M. at the funeral home, prior to the service at the church.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 23, 2019