Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
Julie Lynn Zabrucky Obituary
Julie Lynn Zabrucky

Fairplay, MD. - Julie Lynn Zabrucky, 55, of Fairplay, MD, passed away, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at her home.

Born Monday, December 23, 1963 in Arlington Heights, IL, she was the daughter of Norman and Nancy (Dennis) Rawson of Rockville, MD.

She graduated from Wootton High School in Rockville, MD and received an Associates degree from Montgomery College. Julie was employed with Citi Bank since 1992. Her greatest love were here children, grandchildren and God. She had a passion for dogs, horses, gardening, pottery and was always willing to help others. Julie was attending HCC pursuing psychology and nursing degrees until she became ill in 2008 with Neurological Lyme Disease. She became passionate about educating others on Lyme awareness.

She is survived by her fiancé, John Hockenberry; daughter, Nicole M. Zabrucky and Rick Knox; son, Sean A. Zabrucky and fiancée Tashia of Chambersburg, PA; grandchildren, Alyza and Peyton; sister, Cynthia Rawson Styslinger and husband, Mark; nephew, William; and niece, Clare.

Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
