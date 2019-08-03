|
|
Julio D. Lecuona
Chambersburg - Julio D. Lecuona of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, 87 years of age, died at home on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The only child of the late Julio and Isabel (Bella) Lecuona, he was born on September 3, 1931 in Havana, Cuba. He graduated high school from the Columbus School in Havana and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He returned to Cuba to work in the family enterprises of engineering, architecture, land development and utilities. In 1958, he married his wife, Silvia (Riano). Julio and his family emigrated to the United States in 1959 when the communist government of Castro confiscated all the family's properties. Julio worked for the Florida Division of General Waterworks until 1964. That year, he was recruited by the Borough of Chambersburg as water and sewer superintendent and later promoted to manager of all borough utilities. In 1976, he was appointed to the newly created position of Borough Manager, a position he occupied until his retirement in 1996.
A licensed professional engineer, he belonged to various organizations such as the Pennsylvania Society and the National Society of Professional Engineers, the American Water Works Association, the Pennsylvania Association for Municipal Management (past president) and the International County Management Association. During his tenure as Borough Manager, he represented Pennsylvania boroughs at the state's Water Resources Commission and the Sewage Advisory Committee. In 1992, he attended the National Security Seminar at the Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania. After retirement, he served on many non-profit boards including the Chambersburg Hospital, Keystone Health, the Franklin County General Authority, Letterkenny Industrial Development Authority, Council for the Arts, and Franklin County Legal Services. Julio was the recipient of the Zane A. Miller award from the Franklin County Area Development Corporation for his contributions to economic development.
Surviving Julio is his cherished family, his wife of 61 years, Silvia; four children; Ana and husband Jack Swisher, Alex and wife Maria Lourdes, Julie and husband Ed Franchi, and Victor and wife Aida; six grandchildren; Erika, Evan, Ali, Sam, Trevor and Gabriella; three step-grandchildren; Adam and wife Andrea, Alex and Grant Swisher; and step-great grandchildren, Archer and Aria Swisher; beloved cousins and family in Florida, Spain and Argentina. The Lecuonas are long standing members of Corpus Christi Church. Julio was active in the service centered Rotary Club and a member since 1965, receiving the Paul Harris Fellow honors and recognized as Rotarian of the Year. His passions included reading, traveling, classical music, tennis, and was a keen follower of international politics.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, in Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Avenue Chambersburg, with the Very Rev. Luis R. Rodriguez V.F. officiating. (If possible, those attending Mass are encouraged to park in the Corpus Christi Parish Center parking lot on South 2nd Street.) The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, in the Thomas L Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg. A private interment will be held Corpus Christi Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations: , Cumberland Valley Breast Cancer Alliance, or St. Vincent de Paul Ministries (320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg). Condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 3, 2019