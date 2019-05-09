|
June A. Timmons
Shippensburg - June A. Timmons, 86, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
She was born June 10, 1932 in Chambersburg, PA. June was a daughter of the late Samuel and Barbara Sollenberger Nye.
She was a member of the Salem United Brethren Church, Chambersburg.
June is survived by one daughter, Pamalee K. Timmons of Shippensburg and one sister, Pamalee (John) Anspach of Chambersburg.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George D. Timmons, Jr., three brothers, Stanley, Ormand and A. Ray Nye and one sister, Gladys Cressler.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Salem United Brethren Church, Chambersburg with The Rev. Jason Bakker officiating. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services in church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Brethren Church, 4349 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion on May 9, 2019