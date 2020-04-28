|
June C. Piper Miller
Greencastle - June C. Piper Miller, 75 of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born June 16, 1944 in Amberson, Pennsylvania. June was a 1962 graduate of Fannett-Metal High School. She retired from State Farm Insurance in Greencastle in 2011 after 27 years of service. In retirement June enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, participating in church visitations, and traveling.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years Robert "Bob" Miller; two daughters, Lynnette Miller Kuhn (wife of Fred Kuhn) and Dana Miller Sites (wife of Mike Sites); and three grandchildren, Logan Tyler Kuhn (wife Tori), Austin Garrett Kuhn, and Kylie Piper Sites.
Services will be private due to Covid-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers you may make a contribution in her memory to the Marion First United Methodist Church, 94 Colorado Street, Marion PA 17235.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020