June E. McDonald
Chambersburg - June Elizabeth (Etter) McDonald, 92, formerly of 1581 Garman Drive, Chambersburg, PA, passed away at 11:02 PM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville where she was a guest since 2011. Born June 18, 1926 in (the Village of Aqua) Chambersburg, PA, she was the youngest daughter of the late Clayton A. and Annie M. Hampton Etter. June lived her life at her birthplace. She was a 1944 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. She and her husband, William "Mope" McDonald, Jr. were united in marriage on January 16, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD.
She worked for the former Stanley Company for 12 years and then at JC Penney's and Eyerly's Department Stores, retiring in 1974. June was an avid card player and sports fan including the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, and CASHS Trojan teams for many years.
She had been an excellent baker and cook, and liked to read, decorate, and flower garden. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Chambersburg and its Golden Link Sunday School class since 1940.
June is survived by two daughters, Kimberly S. Brookens (husband Jeffrey L.) and Tammy J. Shuster (husband Charles S.) both of Chambersburg. She has three granddaughters, Tiffini J. Brookens (husband Jeffrey Platt) of Middletown, MD, Brandi J. Mauriello (husband Matthew) of Collegeville, PA, and Kyleigh Shuster of Chambersburg; and one great-granddaughter, Emerson A. Mauriello. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Mope, on February 6, 2011; two brothers, Earl C. Etter on November 11, 1972 and Don H. Etter on December 3, 2008; and a sister, Margaret M. VanScyoc on August 21, 2000.
Services and interment, entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 225 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 6, 2019