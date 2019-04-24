|
June G. Landes
Chambersburg - June G. Landes, 94 of Scotland, and formerly of Norristown, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at her home of 20 years.
June was assured of where she was going after death. Her faith was in the death and resurrection of her Savior Jesus Christ, and is now with her Lord.
She is survived by two daughters, Bertha "Bertie" Landes of Scotland, who she lived with, and Beverly Rohe of Stowe, along with one son David Landes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul K. Landes, after 63 years of marriage, one daughter, Barbara King, and two great grandsons.
Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her final days, her two grandchildren, Mrs. Vicky Weaver of Virginia, and Mrs. Tracy Allen of Indiana, along with her daughter, Bertie, were by her side. Her daughter Bertie coached field hockey at Shippensburg University. June was the teams #1 fan on the sidelines. Her Ship Hockey Family loved and cared for her, as she never missed a home game, and many times traveled with one of the parents to away games and tournaments.
Her home was always a haven for those who needed love and care. She hosted missionaries on furlough and helped raise many babies and children in her home. June attended the Open Door Church in Chambersburg. She was a great cook and sewed most of her clothes for herself and her daughters.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Wellspring Cemetery, 1183 Cressman Road, Skippack, PA 19474, with Pastor Dwight Weaver officiating.
The Landes family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses on the 2nd floor Progressive Care Unit at Chambersburg Hospital, June Taylor Summit Pallitive Care Services, and Hospice of Central PA, for their compassion and loving care.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 24, 2019