June L. Brown
Chambersburg, PA - June L. Brown, age 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born June 15, 1930, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late George H. Brown, Sr. and Anna M. Lingamfelter Brown.
Ms. Brown was a 1948 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and of Huntington College in Indiana, where she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree. She also received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, Distinguished Alumni Award, Alumni of the year, and in 2000 the Bicentennial Celebration Award, all from Huntington College. Ms. Brown served her country honorably during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Air Force. She was a missionary for a number of years, serving 35 years in Sierra Leone West Africa. Ms. Brown was a member of the Women's Missionary Society, Joy Sunday School Class, former VP of Mid-Atlantic Missionary Society, and a member of King Street Church, where she had been active in church committees. June truly enjoyed spending time with family to include her church family and missionary family. She especially enjoyed time with family fishing on the river, but not eating her catch.
Surviving is a brother, George H. Brown, Jr. of Kennesaw, GA, nieces and nephews, her committed friends, Tom and Kim Shatzer, her church family, and her missionary family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Harry E. Brown, Myrtle Shaffer, Major E. Marie Brown, and Anna K. Shew.
Private graveside services will be held at Norland Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to UB Global, please designate in the memo line of your check: the Sierra Leone Hospital, 302 Lake St., Huntington, IN 46750 or to King Street Church Joy Class, 56 North Second St., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.