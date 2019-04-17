|
June M. Baker
Chambersburg - June M. Baker, 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday evening, April 15, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 10, 1933 in Scotland, PA, she was a daughter of the late Walter C. and Ruth N. Hock Mull. A 1951 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School, she was employed at the F&M Trust Company for 24 years. Mrs. Baker was a member of King Street United Brethren Church where she taught Sunday school for more than forty years, many of which were with the Buds of Promise Sunday school class. She devoted all of her married life to supporting her husband in his ministry. An avid reader, she also enjoyed crossword and word puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Paul B. Baker, whom she married July 10, 1953, and her son, Jeffrey P. Baker of Pittsburgh, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Faye N. Mull and Janet L. Shoop.
Services to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at King Street United Brethren Church, 162 East King Street, Chambersburg, PA with Rev. Jody Bowser and Rev. Kevin Witter officiating. Private interment, prior to the service, will be in Norland Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 169 Lincoln Way West, or to the Chambersburg Memorial YMCA, 570 East McKinley Street, both in Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 17, 2019