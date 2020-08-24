June Mowen
Chambersburg - June Mowen, 84, of Chambersburg, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at The Shook Home from complications of a recent stroke. June was born May 24, 1936 in Fayetteville to the late Kenneth and Estella Newell Farner. She attended the former Chambersburg High School and at age eighteen married the love of her life (Bobby) in 1954. She was employed at the Chambersburg Hospital for 42 years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed being an active member of the Mount Pleasant Church in Chambersburg until her health prevented her from attending. Her interests included all genres of music; her family; and social outings with friends. Her husband, Robert O. "Bobby" Mowen, preceded her in death on June 28, 2003.
June is survived by her sister, Maxine Lawyer and husband Edward; brothers Robert Farner (Esther) and Ronald Farner; and daughter Vickie Locke (Thomas). She also loved and will be missed by granddaughters Katlin Elser and Kelly Summers; and she adored her two great-grandchildren, Liam and Finn, who enjoyed playing with "Junie" when the visited. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Deborah Rohrbach, Mandy Robinson, Ashley Farner, Wade Farner, and Wesley Farner. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two nephews, Edward "Eddie" Lawyer and Troy Farner; and an infant brother, Glenn.
At her request there will be a private family viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to celebrate her life at 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter - Harrisburg Office, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
