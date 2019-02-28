|
|
June Plummer
Chambersburg - June Orndorf Plummer, age 87, of Chambersburg passed away at the Shook Home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born on June 1, 1931 in Williamsport, PA, daughter of the late James Clifford Brass and Emma Green Brass of Muncy. June first married James F. Orndorf of Millersburg shortly after her graduation from high school and worked at Temple University Medical School in Philadelphia where her husband earned his M.D. in 1954.
They had the first three of their children during this time. Their fourth child was born in Potter County PA where Dr. Orndorf established his practice in 1955 after completing an internship at Polyclinic Hospital in Harrisburg. June, who aspired to be a medical missionary, frequently assisted in his Ulysses practice and was a loving, busy, wife and mother. She was active in the local United Methodist Church, several civic organizations and volunteered at many of her children's activities including scouting and as a ski patrol member at Denton Hill State Park.
In April of 1963, Dr. James Orndorf died suddenly, leaving behind his beloved 32-year-old wife, June, with four children ages 4 to 12. June remained single for six years, until she met Kenneth Plummer Sr. of Chambersburg at the Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Both were serving as lay delegates and mutual friends introduced the young widow to the respected widower with four children of his own. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married in July of 1969 and June moved her family to Chambersburg, where Ken was part owner of E.D. Plummer & Sons. They enjoyed over 43 years of happy marriage together until Ken's death in 2012.
In her 50 year H.S. class reunion bio, June listed her favorite activities as reading, gardening, cooking, bridge and genealogy. She and her late husband Ken also enjoyed extensive traveling on five continents for both pleasure and part of their robust volunteer work. June was a delegate to four World Methodist conferences held in Ireland, Hawaii, Kenya and England. She also accompanied Ken during his term as president of the Associated Builders and Contractors on trips to Central and South America.
June is survived by eight children: Lynn O. Heinrich (Bryan), James Orndorf (Ellen), Timothy Orndorf (Lois), Thomas Orndorf (Carol), Carol P. Sowers (Tom), Kenneth Plummer Jr. (Cheryl), Douglas Plummer (Robin), Clifford Plummer (Nancy) and six great-grand children. Her only sibling, Gladys Shook of St Petersburg, Florida also survives her.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 1st at 4 PM at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Chambersburg, with Rev. John Kratz officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church of Chambersburg. Online condolences may be expressed at kelsocorneliusfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 28, 2019