June Sellers
Chambersburg - June L. Sellers, 97, of Shook Home, formerly of Gilbert Road, Chambersburg, went to be with the Lord Thursday Dec. 12, 2019. Born March 2, 1922 in Horse Valley, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Zelda (Wright) Horne. She was married Oct. 11, 1941 to Russel E. Sellers for 61 years, prior to his passing on Dec. 6, 2002. June was a member of the Mount Olivet U B. Church of Chambersburg, where in her former years she taught Sunday School in the children's department and was a member of the Women's Missionary Association. She also volunteered at the former Piney Mountain Home. Mrs. Sellers worked at Stanley Company and Knouse Foods but was mostly a homemaker dedicating herself to her home and family. She had a passion for gardening, canning, cooking, baking and quilting. The house was filled many times with the fragrance of fresh baked chocolate cakes, cinnamon buns, pies and bread. Beautiful quilts were made with love and distributed to family members.
She is survived by one son, Gary (husband of Diane) Sellers of Stow, Ohio, three daughters; Carol (wife of Steve) Mayer of Chambersburg, Joy (wife of Brian) Freiley of Waco, Texas, Charlene Timmons of Greencastle, daughter-in-law Virginia Sellers of Fort Loudon and sister-in-law Geraldine Horne of Chambersburg. She has nine grandchilden, four step-grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, eleven step-great grandchildren and three step great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dwight M. Sellers as well as three sisters, Hazel Rosenberry, Eunice Seville, and Virginia Finley, three brothers; Kenneth, Clark and Garnet Horne and a half brother, Miles W. Horne. She is the last of her immediate family.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday Dec. 18th at 11:00AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home with the Rev. Stan McCammon officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow in Upper Strasburg Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church, 8204 Fort McCord Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019