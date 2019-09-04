|
|
June Small
St. Thomas - June C. Small, 87, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully September 2, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born on June 12, 1932 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Donald and Amber (Johnson) Myers. She loved cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She belonged to Soloman's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chambersburg.
She is survived by her four children: Rodger Small of St. Thomas, Jesse (fiance Melissa King) Small of St. Thomas, Dennis A. (Carol) Small of Mercersburg, and Barbara (Kevin) McKee of Chambersburg. She has fourteen grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Faye Golden of Chambersburg, and two brothers, D. Elwood Myers of Chambersburg and Edward L. Myers of Chambersburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Small in 2011, a brother, John J. Myers and a daughter-in-law, Carola Small.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday Sept 6th at 1:30PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 4, 2019