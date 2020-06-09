Justin Koser
Justin Koser

Fannettsburg, PA - Justin Lynn Koser, age 37, of Fannettsburg, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital, God called him home at 3:45 AM on Saturday, June 6, 2020, after a long battle with Kidney and Heart Disease and many other issues.

Surviving are two children, Kolby Alan Koser age 10 and Kolby's sister, Kylie; parents, Deb and Rick Clevenger of Fannettsburg, where Rick has been in Justin's life for 31 years; his biological father, Gary Koser (wife Cathy) of Mercersburg, PA; three siblings, Teresa Jackson and husband Jim, Michele Carlin, and Jeff Koser (wife Michelle) all of Fannettsburg, PA; half-sisters, Amber Martin (husband Jack) of St. Thomas, PA and Casey Babcock (husband Darold) Fannettsburg, PA; a step sister, Dawn Zarger (husband Chad) of Waynesboro, PA and a step brother, Shane Clevenger of Las Vegas, NV; and nieces and nephews, Teeana Clark, JJ, Destiny, Ryan, and Kristian Koser and their families .Justin was preceded in death by his brother in law, JR Carlin who was called home on November 14, 2017.

Justin was the life of every party and will be loved and missed forever. Family and friends are all welcome when arrangements are made at the family home. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
