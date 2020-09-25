Kandice S. (Arnold) Gilbert
Fayetteville - Kandice Suzanne (Arnold) Gilbert, 38, of Fayetteville, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born June 13, 1982, in Hanover, PA, she was the loving daughter of Richard L. and Jacqueline S. (Hess) Arnold of Hanover, PA. Kandi was the loving wife of Christopher M. Gilbert with whom she celebrated eight years of marriage.
In addition to her loving parents and husband, Christopher, Kandice is survived by two daughters, Caedence A. Gilbert, and Everlee G. Gilbert, both at home; and a brother, Zakaria D. Arnold of Hanover, PA.
Kandi was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA.
Kandi was a graduate of Littlestown High School, and a 2009 graduate of Harrisburg Area Community College with an associate degree in environmental science. Kandice was a sales manager at the Village Pet Shoppe in Hanover for twenty years.
Kandi was a member of the FFA (Future Farmers of America) growing up and this led to her love of animals. She cherished the time she had with her children and enjoyed being with family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate and remember Kandi will be held 11:00am, Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA, with Monsignor James M. Lyons as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00pm, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, and from 10:00-11:00am, Monday, September 28, 2020 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Kandi to an animal rescue or wildlife rescue of your choice.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Kandi to an animal rescue or wildlife rescue of your choice.
