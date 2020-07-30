1/
Karen A. Shrader
Karen A. Shrader

Fayetteville - Karen A. Shrader, age 63, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Carlisle, PA on December 30, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Geraldine Mathna Shrawder.

Karen is survived by her husband, Earl Shrader III, whom she married on June 24, 1978; two children, Amy Shrader and Earl Shrader IV; and two siblings, Beverly Strayer and Doreen Swank.

In accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines, Private funeral services by invitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Phil Foster will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
