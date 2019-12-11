|
Karen Broadwater Beeler
Shippensburg - Karen Broadwater Beeler, 77, of Shippensburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born August 26, 1942 in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Albert and June Broadwater. Karen was a 1960 graduate of the Pennsbury High School. She retired from Occupational Service, Inc. in Chambersburg where she had been employed as an occupational therapist. She was an avid quilter, creating works of art for family and friends. She loved cooking, baking, board games, Jeopardy, and time spent with her family.
She is survived by her husband, David Beeler, Sr., whom she married July 7, 1969; three sons, Dan Beeler (Jayne) of Devon, PA and their children Chelsea and Wyatt, Patrick Beeler (Stacy) of Fannettsburg, PA and their daughter Alex, and David Beeler, Jr. (Jill) of Willow Hill, PA and their children Sydney and Abby. She is also survived by her great-grandson Layne Moore and four brothers, Tom Broadwater (Bonnie), Jim Broadwater, Dan Broadwater, and Chris Broadwater. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Herrmann.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Agett-Geisel Funeral Home, 18875 Main Street, Dry Run, PA. Interment will be private.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Karen's memory be made to the American Heart Associaton, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
