Katherine Rose Piper
Shippensburg, PA - Katherine Rose Piper, 75, of Shippensburg, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Shippensburg Health care Center.
Born Saturday, January 15, 1944 in Rome, NY, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Angelina Fontana.
Katherine was a member of Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, Shippensburg, and attended the St. Seton Catholic Church, Emmitsburg, MD.
She retired in 1997 as a Computer Specialist from Letterkenny Army Depot, with over 29 years of service, and later worked as the Supply Manager at the Shippensburg Health Care Center with 10 years of service.
She is survived by one son, John W. (wife Rebecca) Piper, Shippensburg; one step daughter, Cheri D. (husband Leroy) Reese, Luther, OK; one brother, Anthony Fontana, Rome, NY; and four grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Paul E. "Zip" Piper, who died January 8, 2019, and her sister, Josephine Caulder.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with the Rev. Harold E. Yeager officiating. Burial will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019