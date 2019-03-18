Services
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
(717) 243-2421
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
Carlisle - Kathleen L. Fisher, 92, of Carlisle, PA passed away on Friday, March 15,

2019 in Carlisle. She was born on June 18, 1926 in Warfordsburg, PA and

was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Clura B. (Spiker) Layton. Her

husband, Benjamin W. Fisher, whom she married on June 13, 1958,

preceded her in death on April 4, 1991.

Kathleen was a 1944 graduate of Warfordsburg High School and retired

from Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, PA with over 30 years of federal service. Kathleen was a very lively lady and loved to converse. She was a member of the Landis-McCleaf Marine Corps League Auxiliary in Chambersburg. She enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, trips to casinos, and holiday celebrations and picnics with family and friends. Country music was her favorite, but she was also a big fan of Elvis Presley. Kathleen adored her many pets throughout the years. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by three daughters; Lucinda A. Monn of Carlisle, Trudy S. (husband, Stu) Moore of Camp Hill and Wendy L. (husband, Larry) Metcalf of Carlisle, three grandchildren; Trevor Monn, Ronnie Moore and Lauren Metcalf. Kathleen was preceded in death by two brothers; Lionel and Marcus Layton and one sister, Lyndall Donegan.

A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019

followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Chaplain Bradley Moore officiating. A Private Burial will be held at the Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Warfordsburg. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 18, 2019
