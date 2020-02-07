|
Kathleen M. Helm
Shippensburg - Kathleen M. Helm, 76, a life-long resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on March 26, 1943, in Shippensburg, the daughter of the late John and Martha (Whaler) Suders. Kathleen was a 1961 graduate of Shippensburg Area High School. She married Charles C. "Ted" Helm on September 2, 1962, in the Shippensburg First Church of God. Kathleen was a homemaker and also provided child care at her home for over fifteen years. In her younger days she worked at the former G.C. Murphy's as well as the former dress factory on Garfield Street. She was a life member of the Cumberland Valley Hose Company #2, Shippensburg. In her free time Kathleen enjoyed sewing and crafts, working in her garden, and poking around at flea markets and yard sales. She was a big fan of Penn State and loved to spend time and care for her cocker spaniel, Buffy. In addition to her husband of fifty-seven years, Charles "Ted", she is survived by her sons, Steven L. Helm and wife Diane and Christopher A. Helm and wife Heather, both of Shippensburg; two granddaughters, Krystal and Christine Helm, both of Shippensburg; three brothers, Robert Suders and wife Prue of Carlisle, James Suders and wife Patricia of Shippensburg, and Jeff Suders and wife Sheila of Shippensburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Lester Suders. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor Edward Rosenberry will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
