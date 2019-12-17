Services
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 239-0331
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Runk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Rohrer Runk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Rohrer Runk Obituary
Kathleen Rohrer Runk

Kathleen Rohrer Runk, 91, went to be with her Lord Monday, December 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert Eugene Runk.

Born in Orbisonia, Pennsylvania, August 4, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Thornton Rohrer and Currance James Rohrer. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Woodford Rohrer and Donnie Rohrer; four sisters, Barb Fogal, Helen Gioacobello, Evelyn Parks and Winifred Ott and one grandson, Todd Rollins.

She is survived by one daughter, Dianne Rollins of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two sons, Robert Terry Runk and his wife Linda of Myrtle Beach, SC and Brian Jeffery Runk and his wife Vickie of Forest, VA; one brother, Jimmy Rohrer and his wife Eleanor of Harrisburg, PA; eight grandchildren, Travis Rollins, Tucker Rollins, Bradley Runk, Taylor Runk, Nathan Runk, Brian Christopher Runk, Caitlyn Kathleen Runk and Chandler Pratt Runk; five great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was known by her quite often used words of wisdom, "life is what you make it". She believed everyone had the ability to see the glass half full instead of half empty. She was an encourager and saw good in everyone. She loved her family and her grandchildren were an added jewel that she adored and looked forward to their correspondence and visits.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel, 7404 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA (434) 239-0331.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg, PA with the Rev. Carl McKee officiating.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vessey Street, 28th floor, New York, NY 10281, www.jdrf.org.

To send condolences online, please visit

www.whittentimberlake.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitten Timberlake Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -