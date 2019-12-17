|
Kathleen Rohrer Runk
Kathleen Rohrer Runk, 91, went to be with her Lord Monday, December 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert Eugene Runk.
Born in Orbisonia, Pennsylvania, August 4, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Thornton Rohrer and Currance James Rohrer. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Woodford Rohrer and Donnie Rohrer; four sisters, Barb Fogal, Helen Gioacobello, Evelyn Parks and Winifred Ott and one grandson, Todd Rollins.
She is survived by one daughter, Dianne Rollins of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two sons, Robert Terry Runk and his wife Linda of Myrtle Beach, SC and Brian Jeffery Runk and his wife Vickie of Forest, VA; one brother, Jimmy Rohrer and his wife Eleanor of Harrisburg, PA; eight grandchildren, Travis Rollins, Tucker Rollins, Bradley Runk, Taylor Runk, Nathan Runk, Brian Christopher Runk, Caitlyn Kathleen Runk and Chandler Pratt Runk; five great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
Kathleen was known by her quite often used words of wisdom, "life is what you make it". She believed everyone had the ability to see the glass half full instead of half empty. She was an encourager and saw good in everyone. She loved her family and her grandchildren were an added jewel that she adored and looked forward to their correspondence and visits.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel, 7404 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA (434) 239-0331.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg, PA with the Rev. Carl McKee officiating.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vessey Street, 28th floor, New York, NY 10281, www.jdrf.org.
