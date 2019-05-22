Services
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Mercersburg
Resources
Chambersburg - Kathryn S. Billow, age 101, beloved Aunt, died May 16, 2019 at Providence Place, Chambersburg, PA.

Born October 27, 1917, at Mercersburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late J. Rush and Barbara Grosh Smith.

Kathryn was a 1934 graduate of Mercersburg High School and a graduate of Hagerstown Business School.

Kathryn was a former employee of Fairchild Industries, Hagerstown, MD and was last employed and retired from the US Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD.

An avid golfer, she was a member of US Naval Academy Golf Association and was also a member of various other golf clubs. Kathryn scored several holes in one. Her other interests included traveling, especially her trip to Africa, square dancing, bowling, and as an artist, oil painting.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leon M. Billow, who died July 13, 1986, a sister, Helen Knoll, and four brothers, Harold, Varden, Ray, and Donald Smith.

Surviving family include two nieces, Sandy (Albert) Knoll and Jackee (Mendle) Crunkleton both of Chambersburg, a number of great and great great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM May 24, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg, with Reverend John Ile officiating. There will be no viewing.

The family requests the omission of flowers.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion on May 22, 2019
