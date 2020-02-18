|
|
Kathryn E. Lindsay
76 - Kathryn E. Lindsay, 76, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Orrstown Personal Care Home. She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, John; her son, Kirk E. Lindsay of Harrisburg; and her daughter, Monica Bitner and husband Donald of Orrstown. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents. Her funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Rev. Robert Stump will officiate. Interment will follow in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Monday afternoon from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020