Kathryn Ellen Detschel
Fayetteville - Kathryn Ellen Detschel, 84, of Fayetteville, PA, passed from this life Sunday evening, December 8, 2019. Born November 24, 1935 in Waverly, NY, she was a daughter of the late William and Ellen Olsen Rautio. Kathryn graduated from Spencer High School with the class of 1953. After graduation she attended cosmetology school and worked as a stylist for many years before starting a home healthcare business. Kathryn loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed living on Cape Cod for 17 years and had many fond memories of visiting there as a child with her parents. Her hobbies included gardening, birding, reading, and traveling extensively with her husband. She had a great love for animals, especially her cats.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Fred Detschel; her daughter, Denice Clarke (Joseph) of Orrtanna, PA; step children William Detschel (Nanette) of Greensboro, NC, Kathy Hatch (Randy) of Stallings, NC, and Diana Stevens (Darren) of Cairo, NY; eleven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Rozalin Namet, Robin Patterson and Candy Patterson; and her brother, Timothy Rautio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death last August by her son, Mark Lovell and by a brother, Michael Rautio.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Services and interment will be on Cape Cod.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Kathryn's memory be made to Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019